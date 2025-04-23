102,144 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,524,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of Atkore as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 549.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 513,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $42,339,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 3,948.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 318,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 113,263 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,400. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.02. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $185.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

