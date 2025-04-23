12,347 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 91,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,993,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,037,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 231.06 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

