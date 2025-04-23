129,409 Shares in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.91% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,098 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

