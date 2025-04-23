13,209 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $623.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.77.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

