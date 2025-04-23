16,018 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

FNOV opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $819.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

