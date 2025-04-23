168,662 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $734.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

