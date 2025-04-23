216,134 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 216,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Capstone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

