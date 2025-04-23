25,500 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 36,877.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 200,614 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,702,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,089,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.09.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.