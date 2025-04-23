25,500 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 36,877.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 200,614 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,702,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,089,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.09.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
