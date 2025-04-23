311,334 Shares in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 311,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.89% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 312,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.