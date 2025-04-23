392,209 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 392,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. The trade was a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

