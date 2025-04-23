46,136 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,814,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,312,000 after buying an additional 203,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,682,000 after acquiring an additional 160,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,136,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.43.

AutoNation Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.33 and a 200 day moving average of $172.58. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

