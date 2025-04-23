5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Upgraded by Cormark to “Moderate Buy” Rating

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
5N Plus Price Performance
Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$6.10 on Monday. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$4.57 and a one year high of C$8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus
In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold 400,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$2,220,000.00. 4.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
Read More
