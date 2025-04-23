66,070 Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Ladder Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 816.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a current ratio of 38.96. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

