713,258 Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 713,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

