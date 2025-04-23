72,979 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 72,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,250,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $117.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.