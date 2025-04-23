765,255 Shares in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 765,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,172.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

