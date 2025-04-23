781,661 Shares in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 781,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,598,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 519,405 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 491,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 308,518 shares in the last quarter. Rareview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 288,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 127,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

