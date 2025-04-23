89,064 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Oshkosh at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 40.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.62.

OSK opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

