89bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 12,935 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,544% compared to the typical daily volume of 787 put options.

89bio Stock Up 4.5 %

89bio stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $956.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.25. 89bio has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.42). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,554,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,100,291.25. The trade was a 41.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,521.85. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 149,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 160,356 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 89bio by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 251,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETNB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

