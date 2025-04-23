AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $24.86 billion for the quarter.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, analysts expect AB SKF (publ) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

