Accuvest Global Advisors Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.0% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $366.82 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $468.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.38 and a 200 day moving average of $411.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

