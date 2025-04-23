AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Receives C$12.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.46.

Get AGF Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGF.B. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGF Management

AGF Management Price Performance

Insider Activity at AGF Management

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$9.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.58. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$7.37 and a 1-year high of C$11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$597.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00. Insiders purchased a total of 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.