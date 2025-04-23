Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Position Raised by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 817.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALIT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

NYSE ALIT opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim acquired 22,092 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,004.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. This represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 125,092 shares of company stock worth $807,755. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

