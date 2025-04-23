Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 423,482 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,450.50. This trade represents a 34.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARLP opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.62. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.45%.

About Alliance Resource Partners



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

