Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Given New $64.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 75.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 190,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 73,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

