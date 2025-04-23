Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Paragon Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.96.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

