Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.0% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.96.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average of $207.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

