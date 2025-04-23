Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Sykon Capital LLC

Sykon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23,742.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.96.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.