Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Mindset Wealth Management LLC

Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $4,494,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.5 %

AMZN opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.85.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.96.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

