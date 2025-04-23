Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $220.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $173.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.07 and its 200 day moving average is $207.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

