Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Downgraded by B. Riley to Hold

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMKR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Melius cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research cut Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

AMKR opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.88. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,002 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,778,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,767,000 after acquiring an additional 350,809 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,853,000 after acquiring an additional 556,761 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,709,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,594,000 after acquiring an additional 530,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.