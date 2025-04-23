AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $38.67 Average PT from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -0.03. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.