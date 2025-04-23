Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Q1 Earnings

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$19.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.40.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE K opened at C$20.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.45. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.69 and a 12-month high of C$21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 205,318 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.22, for a total value of C$3,124,939.96. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$156,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,670 shares of company stock worth $5,366,186. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

