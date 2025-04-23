Analysts Set Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Target Price at $154.00

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.00.
ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
ACLS opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.13. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Axcelis Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
