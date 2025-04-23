Analysts Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) PT at $45.10

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.10.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 28.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DINO opened at $29.89 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.