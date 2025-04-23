Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $38.25

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $25.41 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,268.05. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 27,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $815,107.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at $839,773.44. The trade was a 49.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 721,131 shares of company stock valued at $28,406,882. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,302 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

