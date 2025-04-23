Analysts Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Target Price at $12.36

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 86,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Payoneer Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

