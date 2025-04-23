Analysts Set Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) PT at $79.86

Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLV. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

SOLV opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $71.60. Solventum has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

