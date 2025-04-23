Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) PT at C$5.69

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Tamarack Valley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.10 and a 1-year high of C$5.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0127 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 84,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$385,539.70. Also, Senior Officer Steven Buytels bought 8,065 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,517.90. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 223,384 shares of company stock worth $900,589. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

