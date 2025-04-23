Analysts Set The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT at $165.17

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENSG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. This trade represents a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $5,805,052.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. This represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,714. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $122.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

