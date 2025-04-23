Analysts Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) PT at $31.67

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

THS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

NYSE:THS opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

