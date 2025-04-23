Analysts Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) PT at $3.20

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

UGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0774 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 105,133 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,811,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

