Analyzing TNF Pharmaceuticals (TNFA) and Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A -180.71% -84.27% TNF Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,067.68% -46.11% -27.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TNF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNF Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A -$4.00 million -0.02 TNF Pharmaceuticals Competitors $573.38 million -$73.09 million -95.93

This table compares TNF Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TNF Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TNF Pharmaceuticals. TNF Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TNF Pharmaceuticals competitors beat TNF Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. The MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. The company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve the growing CBD market, which includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not regulated as drugs. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2024. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

