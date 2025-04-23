Analyzing Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) and Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CACI International and Veea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 1 1 11 1 2.86 Veea 0 0 0 0 0.00

CACI International presently has a consensus target price of $508.31, indicating a potential upside of 19.99%. Given CACI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CACI International is more favorable than Veea.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $8.13 billion 1.17 $419.92 million $21.32 19.87 Veea $141,760.00 415.37 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares CACI International and Veea”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Veea.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Veea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.90% 15.30% 7.44% Veea N/A N/A -20.86%

Risk and Volatility

CACI International has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veea has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Veea shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CACI International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Veea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CACI International beats Veea on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers digital solutions by modernizing enterprise and agency-unique applications, enterprise infrastructure, and business processes; C4ISR solutions, including command, control, communications, and computer (C4), as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technology and networks; and cyber solutions for cybersecurity, cyberspace, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence operations. This segment also provides space solutions, comprising intelligence fusion, data analytic, and decision support, as well as logistics solutions; engineering services, such as platform integration, modernization and sustainment, system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering; design, implement, protect, and manage secure enterprise IT solutions for federal agencies; and mission support solutions, that include analytic services, as well as scenario-based instruction across the spectrum of intelligence processing, collection, and products. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Veea

(Get Free Report)

Veea Inc. provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks. It also provides VeeaHub STAX, an edge computing product integrated with wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6; VeeaHub that offers connectivity options for pro indoor smart edge applications; and VeeaHub Outdoor that integrates with wireless connectivity for smart edge applications in outdoor and industrial environments. The company also offers TROLLEE, a smart shopping cart platform; the VeeaHub toolkit; and Veea AdEdge, an advertising platform. Veea Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

