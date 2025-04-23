Annaly Capital Management (NLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $418.04 million for the quarter.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 176.10%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.