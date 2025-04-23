Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.94 and a 200-day moving average of $229.69. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.92 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

