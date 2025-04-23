Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after acquiring an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $2,000,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.92 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.69.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

