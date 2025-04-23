Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,575,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,180 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,396,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after acquiring an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.92 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.94 and its 200-day moving average is $229.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

