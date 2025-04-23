Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after acquiring an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.69. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.92 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
