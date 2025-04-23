Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

